Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.21. Southern National Banc. of Virginia reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $111,750. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.2% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 726,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 127,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,900. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

