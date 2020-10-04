Zacks: Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report $2.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $4.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 million to $10.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 305,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $255.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587 in the last 90 days. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.