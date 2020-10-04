Zacks: Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report $2.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $4.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 million to $10.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. 305,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $255.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587 in the last 90 days. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

