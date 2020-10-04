Zacks: Analysts Expect the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for the Rubicon Project’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). the Rubicon Project reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that the Rubicon Project will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow the Rubicon Project.

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. the Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of the Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on the Rubicon Project in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of the Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on the Rubicon Project from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.53. 2,545,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,632. The company has a market capitalization of $797.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82. the Rubicon Project has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11.

In other the Rubicon Project news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the Rubicon Project stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,195.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,098.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

