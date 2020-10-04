Zacks: Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.47. 1,015,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,037. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 489,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 266.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 717,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,497,000 after purchasing an additional 195,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.