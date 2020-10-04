Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.79. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $4.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.68.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.21. 2,011,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $124.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

