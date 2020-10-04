Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $226.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $231.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.30 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $238.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $917.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $911.10 million to $926.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $962.32 million, with estimates ranging from $924.30 million to $984.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,881. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

