Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.43. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

