Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $821.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will report sales of $821.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.60 million and the highest is $823.85 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $884.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Group lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

NYSE:DY traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,437. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $106,000.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

