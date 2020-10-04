Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $636.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will report sales of $636.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $628.00 million and the highest is $649.64 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $685.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Equity Residential stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,184. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,422 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 58.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after buying an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after buying an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 50.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,892,000 after buying an additional 1,126,530 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

