Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings. Mogo Finance Technology reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 563.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 million.

MOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.05.

MOGO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 95,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,136. Mogo Finance Technology has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.