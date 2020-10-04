Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.44 Million

Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $684.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.77 million and the lowest is $674.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $632.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,749. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.22. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $137.94. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

