Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Nextgen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $25,648.56. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 1,986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 146,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,696. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $849.37 million, a PE ratio of 140.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

