Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will post $13.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the lowest is $13.50 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $7.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $50.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $78.07 million, with estimates ranging from $70.02 million to $86.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Sequans Communications by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,809,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 446,412 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 109.6% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 91,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQNS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. 61,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,260. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

