Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Southern National Banc. of Virginia reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $111,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.9% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 169,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONA stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 92,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

