Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post sales of $350,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $290,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUTL stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. 26,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,523. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $498.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

