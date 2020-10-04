Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.38). Delek US reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 202.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Mizuho decreased their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Delek US by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delek US by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 669,832 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 595,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,131. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

