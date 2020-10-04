Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 14,637,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,576,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 30.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

