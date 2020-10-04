Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.08). DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 163%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

