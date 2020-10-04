Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Diana Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 479.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

DSX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 342,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $130.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

