Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,763.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 474,787 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 357,900 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $60.17. 2,087,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dicks Sporting Goods has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.