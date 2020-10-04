Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.69. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.88.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $91.58. 5,925,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

