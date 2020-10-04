Zacks: Brokerages Expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.31). Health Catalyst also reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 46.91% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 104,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $3,157,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 5,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,835 shares of company stock valued at $25,916,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 77.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after acquiring an additional 472,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 202.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 332.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 118,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 92.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 164,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 486,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.54.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.