Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Jernigan Capital posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%.

JCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 215,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,163. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. Jernigan Capital has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jernigan Capital (JCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.