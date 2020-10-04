Zacks: Brokerages Expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LexinFintech.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 1,289,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LexinFintech by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.