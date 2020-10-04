Zacks: Brokerages Expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 339,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

