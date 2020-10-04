Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 7,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total value of $921,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,278,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,000 shares of company stock worth $23,030,546. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTY traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $164.57. The company had a trading volume of 507,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,989. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $167.59. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 141.87, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

