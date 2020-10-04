Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) will post $133.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.20 million and the highest is $135.49 million. Paylocity posted sales of $126.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $621.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.68 million to $631.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $759.78 million, with estimates ranging from $740.20 million to $775.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,111 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $280,108.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,971.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,546. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $14,573,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 150.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.57. 507,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $167.59.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.