Zacks: Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $79.22. 358,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at about $6,979,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

