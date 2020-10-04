Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Uniqure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Uniqure posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on QURE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Uniqure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.17. Uniqure has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.71.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $168,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $985,322 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Uniqure by 4,709.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 783,344 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at $34,493,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,604,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 444,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 194,157 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

