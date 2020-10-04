Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) to Hold

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNGR opened at $16.03 on Friday. Hanger has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.33 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hanger by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hanger by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

