Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $118.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes’ robust top line in the second quarter of 2020 despite pandemic-led business disruptions is impressive. Strong domestic pump sales and pump shipments buoy optimism. The company’s full-year sales forecast also looks upbeat amid the crisis. A booming diabetes market and a strong product pipeline also instill optimism. Strategic deals, focus on international markets and strong solvency with moderate leverage bode well. Tandem Diabetes’ results in the second quarter of 2020 were better-than-expected. It has been outperforming the industry for the past six months. Yet, its widening year over year loss per share along with a dismal international performance is concerning. Contraction of gross margin is also disappointing. Rising operating expenses, heavy dependence on insulin pumps and stiff competition are other concerns.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $506,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,599 shares of company stock valued at $46,866,843 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

