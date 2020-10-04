Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.20.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $489.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.22. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 412,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,724.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $132,696.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,227.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $736,046 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

