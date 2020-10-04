Zacks Investment Research Lowers BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRFS. ValuEngine cut BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays cut BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.13.

BRF stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. BRF has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.48.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in BRF by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,916 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BRF by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,250,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,010,172 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

