Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

CARS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cars.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Cars.com stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.13. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $102.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

