Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celestica (NYSE:CLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CLS. TD Securities lifted their price target on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $911.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.82, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,033,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 452,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celestica by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,260,575 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 40.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,445,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 701,243 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 42.2% during the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 708,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $2,490,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

