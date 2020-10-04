Zacks Investment Research Lowers CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

