Zacks Investment Research Lowers EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVRZF. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVRAZ from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EVRAZ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

EVRZF opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVRAZ (EVRZF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.