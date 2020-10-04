Zacks Investment Research Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

FND has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $77.12.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 10,813 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $818,003.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 40,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $2,692,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167,948 shares of company stock worth $416,398,088. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

