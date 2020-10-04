Zacks Investment Research Lowers INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $80.95 on Thursday. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a one year low of $46.63 and a one year high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.