Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

FVCB stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $17.92.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 12.2% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 595,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 53.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

