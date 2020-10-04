Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to “Buy”

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

IMBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

