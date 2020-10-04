Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €100.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €78.30 ($92.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €70.96 ($83.48).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €80.28 ($94.45) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.72.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

