Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Reaches $3.69 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Zano has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003355 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $344.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00088143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.06 or 0.01527997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00166757 BTC.

Zano’s total supply is 12,349,683 coins and its circulating supply is 10,320,183 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

