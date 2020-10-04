ZBG Token Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. ZBG Token has a market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.37 or 0.05323656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

ZBG Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.