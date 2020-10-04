Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Reaches $636.42 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Zcash has a total market cap of $636.42 million and approximately $539.18 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $62.53 or 0.00587196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gemini, Instant Bitex, Altcoin Trader and Crex24. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 10,177,394 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

