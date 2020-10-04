ZCore Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $13.77 and $50.98. ZCore has a total market cap of $198,842.51 and $416.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,778,352 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $32.15, $7.50, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.