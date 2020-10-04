Zetacoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,477.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $62,183.83 and $3,477.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,597.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.02074480 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00585324 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013069 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,574,114 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.