Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $204.28 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $204.28 million and $41.73 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, IDEX and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00273368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.01525384 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167888 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,771,594,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,480,127,658 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Huobi, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Bithumb, Coinone, DEx.top, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, BitMart, Kyber Network, Koinex, HitBTC, AirSwap, WazirX, BiteBTC, BitForex, OKEx, Korbit, DDEX, Zebpay, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, DragonEX, UEX, FCoin, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Upbit, OOOBTC, Gate.io and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.