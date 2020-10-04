Zions Bancorporation NA to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $29.85 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.