$0.40 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.12. Intuit reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.72.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 11.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 192,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $9.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,841. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

